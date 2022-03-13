Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,778. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

