Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

PFD stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

