Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 420.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FMTX opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

