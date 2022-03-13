Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

FORT stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £518.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.07.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

