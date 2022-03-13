FourThought Financial LLC Buys New Position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

