FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE:PKG opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

