FourThought Financial LLC Has $27,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UGI by 71.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $33.11 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

