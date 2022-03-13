FourThought Financial LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

TDY opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.54 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.