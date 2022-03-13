FourThought Financial LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $229.54 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day moving average is $241.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

