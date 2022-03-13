Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.60.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$201.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$145.38 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

