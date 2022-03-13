Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.55

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.35). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 178,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.55.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.