Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 401,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

