Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
