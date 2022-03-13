Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.
NYSE GCO traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.