Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.