Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
