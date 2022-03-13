Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

