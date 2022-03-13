Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.81

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 2878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

