Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 511.30 ($6.70) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market cap of £67.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

