Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.53), with a volume of 93757258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.10 ($6.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £67.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.