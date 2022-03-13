Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of GIC stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.63. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Global Industrial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

