Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VDC stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.10. The company had a trading volume of 215,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

