Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,585. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

