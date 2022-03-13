Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

