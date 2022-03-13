Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after purchasing an additional 138,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

