Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 497,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

