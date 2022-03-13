Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,249,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.