Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

GWRS opened at $15.99 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

