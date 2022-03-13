Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $30.91 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

