Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 921,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

