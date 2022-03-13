Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.77.

GPEAF stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

