Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Raised to C$3.15 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
