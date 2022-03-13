Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Raised to C$3.15 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.