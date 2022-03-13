Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19,648.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 95,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

