Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 3.8%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 126,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.
Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.