Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,027,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,051. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.
Guardforce AI Company Profile
