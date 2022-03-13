Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,027,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,051. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

