Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

