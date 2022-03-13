Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.
Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61.
Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
