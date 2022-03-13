H. Gregory Platts Sells 1,435 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BFS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

