Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.