Hans Helmerich Sells 150,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HP opened at $41.88 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 237,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.