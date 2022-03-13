HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.
Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $949.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
