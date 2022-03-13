HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $949.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

