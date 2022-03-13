Head to Head Contrast: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 18.49% 22.43% 13.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 2.47 -$15.92 million N/A N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 1.31 $182.40 million $4.97 7.19

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

