Head to Head Review: CoreCard (CCRD) & Its Peers

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CoreCard to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CoreCard alerts:

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million N/A 29.37 CoreCard Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 10.04

CoreCard’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.42% 16.52% CoreCard Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CoreCard and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

CoreCard presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.51%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s rivals have a beta of -17.14, indicating that their average share price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.