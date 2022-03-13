Head to Head Review: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85%

This table compares Femasys and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 1.60 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -2.71

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Femasys and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 700.24%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.35%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Femasys beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

