Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Specifically, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,737. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 233.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

