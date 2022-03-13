Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

