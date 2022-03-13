HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($102.28) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.11 ($91.42).

HelloFresh stock opened at €36.84 ($40.04) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($105.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

