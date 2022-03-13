Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

HP opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,116 shares of company stock worth $6,966,999. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

