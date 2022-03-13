Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
HRTG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
