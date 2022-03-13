HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Up 4.2%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

