Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned about 0.10% of Hibbett Sports worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

