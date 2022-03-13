Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. The company has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

