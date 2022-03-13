HNP Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

GWW stock traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.26. 283,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $386.37 and a one year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.